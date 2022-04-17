Rotherham United finally ended their awful run of form with a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday afternoon, and Paul Warne has singled out Michael Smith as a key performer.

Rotherham United had only won one of their last seven league outings, but eventually got back to winning ways after three losses on the bounce with a 1-0 score line over Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

It was a game that the Millers thoroughly deserved to win, putting in their best performance for a long while.

The win has helped them leapfrog MK Dons into 2nd place once again, with Liam Manning’s side losing out to Sheffield Wednesday yesterday evening putting Rotherham United on level points with them, whilst having a game in hand.

There was a handful of great performances all over the pitch, but boss Warne has particularly heaped his praise for goal scorer Smith, who netted his 25th goal of the season in the 78th minute of the tie to win the Millers the game.

“His performance was right up there,” he said.

“Maybe having the end-of-season do on Thursday, where he won everything and everyone told him how great he was, gave him a boost.”

The fact that the 30-year-old has seen the back of the net ripple in the League for the first time since the end of January is key, with the striker having an impressive season so far.

The goal has taken him to 19 league goals this season, whilst also setting up six in the process.

What does the future hold?

Smith sees his Rotherham United contract come to an end in June, but according to The Yorkshire Post, the club hold an option to extend it by a further 12-months, which they will surely trigger.

But, after doing so, it will be difficult for the Millers to keep hold of their man, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Bristol City showing interest over the summer window.

Should the Yorkshire side earn promotion, their chances of keeping hold of their talisman will surely be greater.