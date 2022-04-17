A report from The Sun has played up Fulham’s chances of signing Liverpool’s Neco Williams this summer, with the Reds now eyeing Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool’s Williams, 21, joined Fulham on loan from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Since, the Welsh international has featured 12 times in the Championship for Fulham, scoring twice and assisting as many.

It’s been reported that Fulham are keen on bringing Williams back to the club this summer and separate reports have claimed that the player himself is keen on making the move.

And now, a report from The Sun has revealed that Liverpool are targeting Ramsey as back up to Trent Alexander-Arnold, which in turn suggests that the Reds could be preparing to offload Williams this summer.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon writes:

“The interest also points to Liverpool being willing to sell Welshman Neco Williams, who has gone to Fulham on loan and could make a permanent exit.

“Williams could head for Craven Cottage and a Premier League career if the clubs can agree a fee.”