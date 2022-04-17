Rotherham United wing-back Mickel Miller has been hit with yet another injury problem, and journalist Paul Davis has said that his season ‘could be at an end’.

The Millers finally got back to winning ways yesterday afternoon, coming out as 1-0 victors against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town at home.

It’s just their second win in their last eight league games, but with MK Dons losing against Sheffield Wednesday last night, the results have put Paul Warne’s side back in the driving seat for automatic promotion. The two sides sit on the same points, but Rotherham United, in 2nd, hold a game in hand over Liam Manning’s men.

Despite this, yesterday did have some negatives that come with it. A few players in the Rotherham United squad pulled up, but only one had to come off injured, which was wing-back Miller.

The 26-year-old has suffered a flurry of injury problems over the course of this season, and now he has a new one to add to the books.

It’s a second hamstring injury of the season for Miller, who limped off in the first-half during their win over the Town on Saturday afternoon.

Journalist Davis has revealed that his season may have come to an end:

Mickel Miller’s season could be at an end. Another hamstring injury. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 16, 2022

Title charge?

As well as the Dons, Wigan Athletic, in 1st, also lost yesterday – Cambridge United winning 2-1.

The result has put the Millers just four points behind the league leaders having played the same amount of games, meaning it could may well be open if Warne’s side are to win their next couple of games.

Just four games remain of the League One season, but the battle for promotion is as close as ever.

Next up for Rotherham United is a trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday night, where they will look to pull away from MK Dons in the automatic promotion places.