Everton midfielder Nathan Broadhead offered a hesitant response when asked whether or not he could remain at Sunderland going into the next season.

Broadhead, 24, joined Sunderland on loan from Everton earlier in the season. Since, the Welshman has featured 16 times in League One for the Black Cats, scoring an impressive eight goals.

He’s had trouble with injuries this season but recently returned to the side to score the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Gillingham earlier in the month, scoring twice in the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town last time out as well.

Sunderland fans have certainly warmed to Broadhead this summer, and when asked by Sunderland Echo whether or not he could be at the Wearside club going into next season, he offered this response:

“You never know in football. We will see what happens in the future.”

Speaking after the dramatic win over Shrewsbury, Sunderland boss Alex Neil commented on Broadhead’s attacking partnership with Ross Stewart.

He told ChronicleLive of Broadhead:

“He’s a constant threat, that’s the best way to describe him.

“Both his goals on Friday were extremely different – his first was a second ball, it dropped, and he hit it as clean as you like. And his second goal was a flick header after getting between the defenders, gambling on the ball coming in the box.

“He and Ross are a really good partnership.”