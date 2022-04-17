Sheffield Wednesday made the trip to MK Dons in League One yesterday and headed back north with all three points after a 3-2 win.

That result left the South Yorkshire side 5th in the table, climbing above Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference.

It was a game essentially won in the opening 45 minutes. Sheffield Wednesday went 3-0 up with goals from Saido Berahino (10′), Lee Gregory (20′) and Barry Bannan (30′). Troy Parrot (40′) pulled one back for the home side to make it 3-1 at the break.

The second half had a lot to live up to but failed to do so. MK Dons did more pressing as they chased a result. They scored late on through Scott Twine (90+5′) but couldn’t force an equaliser.

In a solid performance from Darren Moore’s men, one Sheffield Wednesday man stood out as instrumental – George Byers.

The numbers tell the story…

George Byers wasn’t the highest-rated player according to WhoScored’s match data – that was Bannan. However, Byers’ performance alongside Bannan was instrumental in their 3-2 victory.

The 25-year-old midfielder completed six of his seven tackles, a total that helped stem attacks from MK Dons. That game-high total was supported by one clearance.

Byers also had a game-high five interceptions of MK Dons ball. This was a total of two more interceptions than any other players on the pitch.

Byers had a rounded game, completing his passes with high accuracy (78%) and with one key pass from his 28 completed attempts. The attacking side of his game included two completed dribbles.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday and Byers is a big game on Easter Tuesday against already-relegated Crewe Alexandra.