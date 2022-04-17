6 tackles, 5 interceptions – This Sheffield Wednesday man was instrumental in the MK Dons win
Sheffield Wednesday made the trip to MK Dons in League One yesterday and headed back north with all three points after a 3-2 win.
That result left the South Yorkshire side 5th in the table, climbing above Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference.
It was a game essentially won in the opening 45 minutes. Sheffield Wednesday went 3-0 up with goals from Saido Berahino (10′), Lee Gregory (20′) and Barry Bannan (30′). Troy Parrot (40′) pulled one back for the home side to make it 3-1 at the break.
The second half had a lot to live up to but failed to do so. MK Dons did more pressing as they chased a result. They scored late on through Scott Twine (90+5′) but couldn’t force an equaliser.
In a solid performance from Darren Moore’s men, one Sheffield Wednesday man stood out as instrumental – George Byers.
The numbers tell the story…
George Byers wasn’t the highest-rated player according to WhoScored’s match data – that was Bannan. However, Byers’ performance alongside Bannan was instrumental in their 3-2 victory.
The 25-year-old midfielder completed six of his seven tackles, a total that helped stem attacks from MK Dons. That game-high total was supported by one clearance.
Byers also had a game-high five interceptions of MK Dons ball. This was a total of two more interceptions than any other players on the pitch.
Byers had a rounded game, completing his passes with high accuracy (78%) and with one key pass from his 28 completed attempts. The attacking side of his game included two completed dribbles.
Next up for Sheffield Wednesday and Byers is a big game on Easter Tuesday against already-relegated Crewe Alexandra.