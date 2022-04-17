Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been heavily linked with a move away from The Stadium of Light this summer, with all of Norwich City, Rangers and Swansea City being linked.

Stewart, 25, has scored 22 goals in 42 League One appearances for Sunderland this season. He’s the second-highest scorer in the league and has been a huge driving force behind his side’s top-six charge this season.

Earlier in the campaign though, Stewart was linked with a surprise move to Swansea City. Nothing came of it in the January transfer window, but in the build up to the summer transfer window, reports have reignited the Swans’ interest whilst also linking both Norwich City and Rangers.

But a report from Planet Swans’ Rob Davies has seemingly played down Swansea City’s chance of signing Stewart this summer, citing the reported £5million price tag as a potential stumbling block for the Welsh club.

Davies writes:

“It’ll undoubtedly be a busy summer down at SA1 but I wouldn’t bank on Stewart being through the door, although as always stranger things have happened.”