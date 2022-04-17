Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has insisted his future lies with the Rams after reports suggested he was a target of Burnley’s.

Burnley sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche on Friday. The decision has sent shockwaves through Burnley supporters and indeed through the footballing world, and one of the early names tipped with a move to Turf Moor was Rooney.

The former England and Manchester United striker was named as the club’s permanent manager in January last year, on a contract running until the summer of 2023.

As cited in a report by Manchester Evening News, Rooney was installed as one of the ‘early favourites’ to replace Dyche. But speaking after his side’s 2-1 win over table-toppers Fulham on Friday, Rooney had this to say when asked if his future lies at Pride Park:

“Yeah, listen. I said this before the game, it has to be done and for the future of this club. We’ve been close before and it hasn’t got over the line.

“So even though it’s positive until it’s done we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We need to complete it and I’ve said all along that I want to build the club. I want to get us back to where I think we belong.”