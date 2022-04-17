Swansea City are looking into a potential loan move for Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu ahead of the 2021/22 season, reports claim.

Ampadu, 21, is currently on loan with Italian Serie A side Venezia. The Exeter-born defensive midfielder who can also play as a centre-back is enjoying his third loan spell away from the Blues, having previously spent time with Red Bull Leipzig, Sheffield United and now Venezia.

But ahead of the summer transfer window, reports have surfaced suggesting that Ampadu is a target of Swansea City’s. The report goes on to reveal that Swans boss Russell Martin believes Ampadu would be a perfect fit for his passing style of play at the club, with Chelsea looking to loan him out once again in the summer.

Ampadu made one appearances for England at U16 level but has since featured for Wales’ U17 and U19 side, and has now racked up an impressive 33 caps for the senior side at only 21 years of age.