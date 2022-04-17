Fulham are said to be ‘lining up’ a move for Burnley star Dwight McNeil as one of several summer signings.

Fulham look poised to return to the Premier League ahead of next season. The club currently sit top of the Premier League table and have a 13 point lead over Huddersfield Town in 3rd, with just five games of their season remaining.

Burnley meanwhile sit in 18th place of the Premier League and look set for relegation into the Championship after what is now their sixth season in the top flight, with manager Sean Dyche having been sacked on Friday.

And now, with Burnley and Fulham looking set to swap places in the English Football Pyramid, the Londoners could swoop in for McNeil who is a product of the Clarets’ youth academy.

The 22-year-old attacker made his breakthrough in the 2018/19 campaign and has featured more than 100 times in the Premier League since, though this season has certainly been a struggle for the Englishman who’s managed just one assist and no goals in his 30 top flight appearances so far.

Speaking on McNeil just last week, Dyche had this to say:

“But he’s got ability, there’s no two ways about it. He could slot into any team in the Premier League, I am convinced of that, with his technical ability. And he continues to learn the game and when to get higher up the pitch, when to break the back line, when to go high and wide.

“His usual game is to come inside and drop short to get the ball. What he has to work on – which he is doing – is recognising the opportunities to go and break the back line, to get wide and run forward, because when he does that, he is a real threat.”