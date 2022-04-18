Peterborough United travel to Yorkshire to clash with relegation rivals Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

The Posh are currently nine points from safety with 12 points available to them, making it possible to still be a Championship club next season. Peterborough United have been out of form away from home recently, winning just one of their last five games on the road.

The Tykes find themselves rock bottom of the Championship with just one win in their last five league fixtures. Poya Asbaghi has been able to turn Oakwell into a fortress since his appointment, not losing a home match since February.

A win for Peterborough United could see them move above Derby County, putting them six points away from safety.

A win for Barnsley would see them surpass Peterborough United and Derby County, moving seven points away from survival.

Peterborough United team news

Loanee Steven Benda is set to return at some point this month, currently recovering from a back injury he picked up against Manchester City in the FA Cup. Dan Butler is set to miss the rest of the season, damaging ligaments in his ankle in January.

Captain Oliver Norburn suffered a serious knee injury and could be out until next season. Nathan Thompson is likely not to feature again until the summer after having a shoulder operation and injuring his calf earlier on this year.

Predicted XI

Cornell (GK)

Knight

Edwards

Kent

Burrows

Szmodics

Taylor

Fuchs

Poku

Clarke-Harris

Jones

This could be one of the most important fixtures of the season for both sides who are desperately trying to avoid the drop. Grant McCann has improved Peterborough United massively and they may still have a chance to jump out of the relegation zone before it’s too late.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sam Szmodics could be the difference in what may potentially be a crucial match that could determine the outcome of both sides’ seasons.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.