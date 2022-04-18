Birmingham City travel up north to face Blackpool in the Championship this afternoon.

Blues will be looking to put their recent 4-2 loss against rivals Coventry City behind them by picking up all three points from the game v Blackpool.

Lee Bowyer’s side have struggled for form away from home recently, winning one of their last five games on the road.

And the Tangerines have been in poor form as of late, losing three of their last five league fixtures. Blackpool have been inconsistent at home in recent games as well winning just two of their last five matches at Bloomfield Road.

A win for Birmingham City could see them moce up into 19th place, moving above Hull City and putting themselves on equal points with Bristol City.

Blackpool would overtake Stoke City in 15th if they are able to take all three points.

Birmingham City team news

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is unavailable after he was knocked unconscious against Nottingham Forest last week. George Friend is also sidelined, undergoing surgery for a knee injury sustained last month.

Loanee Teden Mengi will also be absent for today’s game, injuring his hamstring against Middlesbrough in last month.

Predicted XI

Trueman (GK)

Gordon

Roberts

Pedersen

Colin

Woods

Gardner

Hernandez

Bacuna

Taylor

Hogan

Birmingham City have had a relatively underwhelming season, sitting in the lower half of the table but safe from the threat of relegation. Bowyer has failed to build a side that performs consistently in the league, but there remains time for his side to finish the campaign strongly.

Loan striker Lyle Taylor and midfielder Gary Gardner could play important roles for Blues in what could potentially be a tightly-fought contest between two evenly matched sides today.

The match kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.