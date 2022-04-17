Sheffield Wednesday travelled to MK Dons yesterday for a game that ended in a 3-2 win for Darren Moore’s side.

It was a result that left Moore’s Wednesday 5th in the League One table. They have forced themselves above Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers on goal difference.

The first half saw a home side MK Dons dominate the ball (65.7%) but it was Sheffield Wednesday who had the lion’s share of the chances in the opening half. Their goals came with regularity and were evenly spaced.

First, it was Saido Berahino (10′) who opened the scoring from a Barry Bannan assist. Then Lee Gregory (20′) profited from Bannan’s help before Bannan (30′) turned from provider to scorer to give the Owls a 3-0 lead.

In an entertaining half of football, there was enough time before the whistle for Troy Parrott (40′) to make it 3-1 at the break.

The second half had a lot to live up to. In short, it struggled to do that. Again MK Dons had more of the ball and created more chances but it was a game that looked to be heading for a 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday win.

However, Scott Twine (90+5′) came up with a second MK Dons goal to make it a nervous end of the game for Darren Moore’s side. They managed to negotiate that in a game that ended 3-2.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who shone brightly in a key win that put the South Yorkshire side back into the play-off picture.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 8.4

Veteran midfielder Bannan was always going to score highly with his goal and two assists from the first half. He did but his overall game was more than those headline figures. He helped to dictate play in the centre of the park in a game that was largely won with his efforts in the opening 45 minutes.

Lee Gregory – WhoScored rating 8.1

33-year-old Gregory is another of the Sheffield Wednesday veterans who continues to roll back the years. Performance against MK Dons was proof of that. As well as scoring a goal, he was also powerful in the air where he won four headers. He also helped the Owls out with one clearance and one tackle.

Saido Berahino – WhoScored rating 7.3

Berahino was another Owls man who shone against MK Dons. As well as the goal he scored in the first half, the 28-year-old striker distributed the ball with pinpoint accuracy (93%). He completed 13 of his 14 pass attempts across the game. Playing up alongside Lee Gregory, Berahino was a perfect foil.