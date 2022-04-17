Rotherham United finally got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a narrow 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.

It was a win for the Millers that lifted them to 2nd in the Sky Bet League One table – back into the automatic promotion places.

And it was a first-half display where visitors Ipswich Town controlled the ball (58.4% possession) but one where Rotherham had more chances (6) than their opponents (2) in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half saw Rotherham United press more and Paul Warne’s side had more of the possession (54.4%) and created more chances (8) than Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys who were limited to just one shot at goal.

It was no surprise that Rotherham profited from this dominance with Michael Smith (78′) putting them 1-0 up. That was to be a scoreline good enough to take all three points on a tight afternoon at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Here are three Rotherham United players who impressed in that win over Ipswich Town.

Wes Harding – WhoScored rating 7.7

25-year-old defender Wes Harding scored the highest-rated performance (7.72) of the match according to WhoScored. His passing was accurate (75%) and from his 18 completed passes there were two chance-creating key passes. He also completed both his dribble attempts and completed all three tackles he went for. Alongside this he won both his headers and also contributed an interception.

Michael Smith – WhoScored rating 7.7

Striker Smith put up some good numbers in the match against Ipswich. He managed to fashion five shots, two of which were on target. His passing accuracy (39%) may have been wayward but he did manage to create a chance through a key pass. On a more positive note, he won four headers across the game as well as winning one dribble.

Michael Ihiekwe – WhoScored rating 7.3

Ihiekwe played at the centre of a back three for Rotherham in the Ipswich victory. His four headers and two clearances helped to keep a clean sheet for the Millers. To add to this, he also added three interceptions to helm stem any threat that Ipswich possessed.