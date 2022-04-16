Ipswich Town fell to a narrow loss against Rotherham United, but one man who impressed was Indonesian defender Elkan Baggott.

Ipswich Town have little left to play for this season, and on Saturday, they were tasked with preventing Rotherham United from moving back into the automatic promotion spots.

However, a second-half finish from Michael Smith secured the win for the Millers to move them back up to 2nd on a difficult day at the office for the Tractor Boys.

Despite a challenging day, one player who stood out for Ipswich Town was young defender Baggott…

The stats behind Baggott’s display

Kieran McKenna handed the promising 19-year-old his League One debut against Rotherham United, in turn becoming the first Indonesian player to play English professional football.

🇮🇩👏 Elkan Baggott will become the first ever Indonesian to play in English professional football this afternoon.#itfc pic.twitter.com/iq7q7IknFN — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) April 16, 2022

His performance is one he can be proud of too, putting in a strong display despite the loss.

As per WhoScored‘s data set, no player had more of the ball than Baggott across the entire game. Although Janoi Donacien (54) had slightly more touches than Baggott’s 51, the young centre-back had 7.1% of the ball across the game, 0.5% more than any other player.

Baggott showed composure and maturity on the ball, completing 29 of his 41 passes attempted – another game-high. While attempting no tackles, the Ipswich Town man made four successful clearances and one interception too, also winning one aerial duel.

The performance from Baggott will hopefully be a sign of things to come for the Ipswich Town academy graduate as he bids to forge a career for himself at Portman Road.