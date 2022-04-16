Rotherham United secured a crucial win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, and one man who stood out for the Millers was Ollie Rathbone.

Rotherham United faced Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, with Paul Warne tasked with ending a three-game losing streak.

And he did just that, with Michael Smith’s 78th-minute finish securing all three points for the Millers to bring an end to their poor run of form and move them back into the League One automatic promotion places.

Plenty of Rotherham United players’ performances will have warranted praise, but one man who stood out from the rest was midfielder Rathbone…

The stats behind Rathbone’s display

Starting at the heart of midfield alongside Ben Wiles and Jamie Lindsay, Rathbone was crucial in breaking up the play in the middle of the park, helping guard Warne’s back three and keep the Tractor Boys from launching attacks.

Overall, the 25-year-old made a stunning eight successful tackles out of eight. His total was five more than any other player on the pitch, with Wes Harding’s three the 2nd most of the game (WhoScored).

Some of Rathbone’s recent displays haven’t exactly caught the eye, but he was everywhere in the middle of the park, even if he didn’t actually see an awful lot of the ball. The Rotherham United man was efficient in his work both on and off the ball, totalling 31 touches across the match – 17 less than Dan Barlaser, who had the most touches of Paul Warne’s men (47).

After the vital win and following such a strong display from Rathbone, it will be hoped both the midfielder and the rest of the team can start to rebuild some momentum as the Millers fight for automatic promotion to the Championship.