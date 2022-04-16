Reading boss Paul Ince has revealed his admiration for Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom after the pair spoke briefly after the game on Friday.

Sheffield United’s play-off hopes took a blow on Good Friday after a late winner from Tom McIntrye saw Reading take all three points back to Berkshire.

It looked as though the points would be split when Iliman Ndiaye pegged back the Royals on 90 minutes to bring the scores level, but McIntyre’s last-gasp goal sparked wild celebrations in the Reading camp and they took a big step towards safety.

The Blades are still in 6th, but the defeat comes as a blow to Heckingbottom and co.

However, after the game, the Sheffield United boss was nothing but gracious in defeat.

Speaking after their late win, Reading boss Ince revealed that Heckingbottom insisted the Royals were deserved winners, a stark difference in comparison to the “load of pish” he has heard from other managers in a post-match talk. Here’s what he had to say (quotes via Yorkshire Live):

“Sheffield United are a top team and to be fair to Paul Heckingbottom he said the best team won

“I like that, because a lot of managers talk a load of pish sometimes and their assessment of how the game went is totally off the Richter Scale but after the game he shook my hand and said ‘listen, you were the best team and you deserved to win’, which I thank him for.

“It’s hard to swallow when you are going for the play-offs.

“I have a lot of respect for Paul.”

The goal stays the same

The late defeat to Reading will come as a real blow to Sheffield United, but Heckingbottom will be ensuring his side remains focused on the task at hand despite the loss.

His side need to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the season, especially considering the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest either side of them both have games in hand.

Between now and the end of the season, Sheffield United face Bristol City, Cardiff City, QPR and Fulham, providing them with a mixed bag of fixtures as they battle for a play-off spot.