Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has praised goalkeeper Jordan Wright despite their loss to Portsmouth yesterday.

Lincoln City were beaten 3-2 away at Portsmouth on Good Friday.

Wright, 23, started between the sticks once again for the Imps but had a difficult afternoon at Fratton Park.

Nevertheless, his manager has tipped him to bounce back from it.

He has said, as per the club’s official website:

“Jordan has been good for us since he came in and played ever so well, having big moments in games along the way. He’ll bounce back because he’s got a good character and personality about him and he can handle adversity.

“The good thing from his point of view is there is another game around the corner where he gets an opportunity to address it.”

Lincoln City spell so far

Lincoln City swooped to sign the young ‘keeper during the January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

Wright has been enjoying a run as their number one over recent times and has made nine appearances in the league.

He rose up through the academy at Nottingham Forest and despite being a regular for the Reds at various youth levels, he never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit before they let him leave on a permanent basis earlier this year.

He did gain plenty of first-team experience out on loan at non-league trio Alfreton Town, Alloa Athletic and Hereford over recent seasons.

Second tier side QPR have been linked with a move for him this summer in a report by Football Insider late last month. However, the Hoops would have to fork out a fee to land him as he penned an 18-month contract at the LNER Stadium.

Wright has the chance to prove his worth after a tough game against Portsmouth as Lincoln City are back in action on Monday afternoon at home to Cheltenham Town.