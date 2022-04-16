Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has heaped praise on opposite number Liam Manning ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons meet on Saturday evening in a huge game in the League One promotion picture.

The Owls need to win if they want to get back into the League One play-off spots following victories for Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland on Good Friday, while MK Dons will be looking to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot and maybe even close the gap on leaders Wigan Athletic.

The stakes are high heading into this one, but Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore had nothing but praise for Manning ahead of the game.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore moved to heap praise on MK Dons boss Manning, praising him for the “great job” he has done with the club and the “terrific” style of play he has implemented. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think Liam’s done a great job with them.

“He’s shown continuity. I think he’s moved the club on to another level in terms of the way they’ve gone about their business. They’ve been free-flowing. They’ve been consistent. They’ve been energised by some of the terrific play and we know that we face a very good team tomorrow.”

The implications

Anything other than a win for Sheffield Wednesday would see them lose ground on the play-off fight, though they aren’t at any risk of dropping any further this weekend as Oxford United have already played.

As for MK Dons, their position at the end of the day depends heavily on what Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United do today. The Millers and the Latics both play before the Dons on Saturday afternoon, with Manning’s men facing Sheffield Wednesday at 19:45.

If results go against them, they could be down in 3rd and as much as seven points away from the top. However, if MK Dons are victorious and both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United slip up, they could be six points clear of the Millers and only one behind the Latics.