Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says Monday’s game could come too soon for Stephen McLaughlin and Rhys Oates again.

Mansfield Town are back in action against Carlisle United away and will also make a decision regarding Jamie Murphy.

The Stags were beaten 3-2 at home by Sutton United on Good Friday and will be looking to bounce back.

They remain in a strong position in the league table as they eye promotion to League One.

Clough has provided this injury update regarding his squad, as per the club’s official website:

“(Monday is) possibly too soon (for Stephen McLaughlin). We didn’t want to risk Jamie Murphy either, he’s done half a training session coming back from a hamstring (injury).

“We’re conscious that these sorts of injuries with Macca and Jamie Murphy, if they ‘go’ then we’re missing them for the next month, six weeks or whatever we’ve got remaining of the season. Despite there only being five games of the season to go, we’ve still got to be careful with them.”

On Oates, he said:

“(He’s) probably too soon (for) Monday but we hope to get him back on the grass this week and do some training.”

Mansfield Town latest

Murphy was back on the bench against Sutton United which suggests he isn’t too far off returning to the pitch.

Not having McLaughlin and Oates was a blow to the Stags yesterday and they will be hoping they are back fully fit as soon as possible.

Mansfield Town are currently 6th in the League Two table and are three points inside the play-offs and six points off the top three.

Prior to their loss to the U’s, Clough’s men had been in a decent bit of form and had lost just once in six league outings and that was against table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Their game on Monday against Carlisle United is a big opportunity to get back to winning ways as they are taking on a side who have nothing to play for now. Paul Simpson’s men have lost their last two games on the spin to Exeter City and Walsall and haven’t won in their last four matches, scoring just twice.