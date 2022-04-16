Millwall boss Gary Rowett says Jed Wallace was “unplayable” at times yesterday.

Millwall drew 1-1 away at Preston North End.

The Lions fell behind after just six minutes following Murray Wallace’s own goal.

However, the centre-back made amends shortly after by scoring at the right end.

The two sides went in a half-time level at 1-1 and the game remained that way.

Wallace, 28, played the full 90 minutes for the visitors and caught the eye.

Rowett heaped praise on him after the match and said, as per a report by News At Den:

“I thought Jed was outstanding, he was our best player. It was a really, really top performance and we just needed one or two more to follow his lead and perhaps be a little bit braver at times.”

He added:

“Jed was excellent, he just kept picking it up in pockets. At times he was a little bit unplayable and what you need when he’s getting into those areas is for the rest of the team to come alive.”

Millwall latest

Millwall still have an outside shot of making the play-offs this season and are currently sat in 10th place, three points off the top six with four games left.

They are back in action on Monday afternoon at home to a Hull City side who are unbeaten in their last seven away league games.

However, the Tigers have sealed their place in the Championship for the next campaign following their 2-1 win over Cardiff City yesterday and can afford to take their foot off the gas a bit now.

Wallace has been ever-present for the Lions once again this term and has made 37 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals and 11 assists.

The Reading-born man has been on the books at The Den since 2017 so could they face a battle to keep hold of him if they aren’t promoted?

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a summer move for him, whilst Middlesbrough and Turkish giants Besiktas were also credited with an interest in him in the January transfer window.