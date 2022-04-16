Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson will be pushing to be involved in the Lions’ clash with Hull City on Monday.

Millwall welcomed Hutchinson back to the matchday squad for the first time since February when he was named on the bench against Preston North End on Good Friday.

He remained unused as the Lions played out a 1-1 draw against Ryan Lowe’s men, but his presence in the squad will have been a welcome sight after seven weeks out through a calf problem picked up in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United on February 26th.

Now, as per News Shopper, the former Fulham and Motherwell defender will be pushing for a return to the side on Easter Monday.

In Millwall’s second fixture in the busy Easter schedule, they host Hull City at The Den, and Hutchinson is hoping to make a return to the side after a long lay-off through injury.

Competition for a starting spot

Hutchinson had been a mainstay in Gary Rowett’s back three up until his calf injury struck, so it will be interesting to see if he can break back into the side before the season comes to an end.

In his absence, Jack Cooper, Murray Wallace and Dan Ballard have been the go-to back three, so there are some solid options for Rowett to pick from in his three-man defence.

It will be a welcome sight to have Hutchinson back among the squad though, with his experience and leadership making him an important figure both on and off the pitch.