Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has delivered his verdict following his side’s late defeat to Sunderland yesterday afternoon.

Sunderland came out with all three points following a 92nd-minute winner thanks to Nathan Broadhead’s second of the afternoon, but for a small period, it looked like the visitors were more likely to come away with a surprise win.

Cotterill’s side came back from two down inside the first 15 minutes of the second half and had Sunderland pinned back for a short while before substitutes from Alex Neil turned the tide back in the host’s favour and the 32,000 Sunderland fans reaped the rewards.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Cotterill said after the game that he felt it was “cruel” for his side to come away from the game with nothing. Here’s what he had to say:

“The winning goal was so cruel because we definitely deserved something from that.

“It is really tough for us. At 2-2, I thought only one team was going to win it.

“This is a difficult place to come and get a result – even tougher when you’re 2-0 down. But not only did we quieten the crowd I think they were on the tip of turning.”

After a bright start, it looked as if Sunderland were destined to lose, especially after former defender Tom Flanagan became the third former Black Cats player to score against them this season.

Cotterill, who was assistant manager at Sunderland under Howard Wilkinson, can come away positive following his side’s display which looked well-disciplined and structured throughout the majority of the 90 minutes.

Despite the defeat, Shrewsbury Town are now safe from relegation and can look forward to what next season holds for them again in the third tier.



A sign of things to come?

Shrewsbury Town fans will be pleased with on Friday, result aside, and will be hoping that those performances on a more consistent basis will provide a much more successful campaign next time around.

It would take major investment to push for the top six next season, but there is no reason as to why Shrewsbury Town can’t challenge the top half of League One in the 2022/23 campaign.