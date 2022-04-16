Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said it is too early to say how long Joe Morrell will be out for, but hopes he won’t be sidelined for too long.

Portsmouth saw off Lincoln City on Good Friday, with Cowley getting one over his former club at Fratton Park.

All five goals in the 3-2 win came in the second half, with George Hirst and Michael Jacobs putting Pompey 2-0 up before goals from Ted Bishop and Ben House brought the Imps level. However, Ronan Curtis struck on 82 minutes to ensure all three points stayed on the south coast.

However, it wasn’t all good news on the day, with midfielder Morrell being forced off after just 12 minutes.

Now, after the game, Cowley has provided an initial update on the Welsh international.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, the Portsmouth boss stated that it is too early to give a specific timescale on Morrell’s injury, though said he hopes it won’t take too long for him to recover given that it was just a contact injury. Here’s what he had to say:

“I don’t know, it is too early to say.

“At least it is a contact injury and they normally don’t take so long.”

In his absence…

It was Ryan Tunnicliffe that came on to replace Morrell on Friday, so he may well be the leading contender to fill in if the midfielder is absent again on Monday when Portsmouth make the long journey up to Morecambe.

Shaun Williams was also among the substitutes on Good Friday so he could have his eye on a return to the starting XI, while youngster Jay Mingi is also an option in the middle of the park if Cowley fancies giving him a second League One outing of the season.