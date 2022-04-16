Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he warned Tayo Edun to “be careful” just five minutes before he was given a second yellow card and sent off against Peterborough United.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Edun returned to the starting XI for the first time since January against Peterborough United on Good Friday.

However, after seeing yellow 22 minutes, the former Fulham and Lincoln City man was given his marching orders shortly before half time as Rovers went on to lose 2-1, blowing a lead late on as Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott netted the crucial goals.

Now, speaking on Edun’s red card after the game, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has revealed he warned the midfielder just minutes before he saw yellow for a second time.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray didn’t only reveal his warning to Edun, but added that the plan was for him to come off at half time anyway to ensure he wasn’t overworked on his return to the starting XI. Here’s what he had to say:

“Football managers have to be able to trust players and maybe he tried too hard. He’s been out of the team for a long time, but he should have known better.

“He came over for a drink five minutes before and I told him ‘be careful’. I was going to bring him off at half time because he hadn’t played for a while and he was getting fatigued and thought second half he could over-stretch.”

What now?

The red card means that Edun will be suspended for Monday’s clash with Stoke City.

In his absence, Mowbray will have Bradley Johnson to turn to for an option in the middle of the park, or he could look to drop John Buckley back into a central midfield role rather than deploying him as a false nine as he has in recent months.

Edun will be determined to get back on track after returning, with injury halting the progress he was making before being sidelined for a lengthy spell.