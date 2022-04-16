Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says their relegation “hurts everybody” involved with the club.

Scunthorpe United will be playing in the National League for the first time next season.

The Iron were beaten 3-0 away at Leyton Orient yesterday and were 3-0 down after just half an hour.

Their fate has been sealed now with four games of this campaign still left to play.

Hill spoke after the game at Brisbane Road and said, as per the club’s official website:

“We have to create a new model, a new identity, and a new foundation to build this football club on. It’s a very good football club and it’s a sad day for me. It hurts everybody and the impact hurts the supporters more than anybody else.

“It’s a real bad impact. You’ve got to be part of it to feel it and understand it, and then you’ve got to make sure you build from that hurt.”

He added:

“I include the players, the supporters, the members of staff at the stadium, and the footballing staff. We have to put closure on this spiral that the football club has been on and make sure that we build a different and solid football club coming forward.”

What has gone wrong for Scunthorpe United?

Scunthorpe United have had an awful season and have won just four times out of 42 games. They are the lowest scorers in League Two and have leaked the most amount of goals out of anyone too.

The problem lies with lack of investment in the playing squad over the past few years. Chairman Peter Swann is stepping down which gives the club the chance to start with a clean slate this summer to try and build a squad capable of mounting a promotion push from the fifth tier.

Selling top scorer Ryan Loft to Bristol Rovers in the January transfer window is another factor behind the demise of Hill’s side and they didn’t replace him adequately.

There is no underestimating how difficult the National League will be for the Iron with clubs like Stockport County, Wrexham, Notts County and Chesterfield all being stuck down there over recent years.

Scunthorpe United have games against Stevenage, Bradford City, Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers before they wave goodbye to the Football League.