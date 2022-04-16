Blackpool have confirmed striker Gary Madine has extended his contract at Bloomfield Road by another year.

Blackpool added Madine to their ranks in January 2020, bringing him in from Cardiff City to help them in their bid to win promotion.

After achieving said promotion, the experienced striker has remained an important part of Neil Critchley’s squad in the Championship. His eight goals puts him level with Shayne Lavery at the top of the Tangerines’ goalscoring ranks this season, and now, his efforts have earned him a new deal.

As announced on the club’s official website, Blackpool have secured Madine’s services for at least another year.

The agreement extends his stay until the end of the 2022/23 season, though the club will have the option to add another 12 months onto his deal too.

Building for the future

Critchley has spoken about his desire to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window, but keeping influential players like Madine is just as, if not more important that bringing in fresh faces.

After a season in the Championship that has exceeded the expectations of many, hopes will be high heading into next season, and rightly so. With a good coach in Critchley and with some stability at the top of the club again, it looks as though Blackpool are a club on the up.

But, as Critchley has said himself, the Tangerines can’t afford to stand still, with the Championship always competitive and the standard of both clubs and the players getting higher and higher every season.