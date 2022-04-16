Former Bradford City ace Andy Halliday has been reflecting on the Bantams’ famous FA Cup win over Chelsea back in 2015.

The Scotsman is in Scottish Cup semi-final action today for Hearts against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

Halliday, 30, played a key role in Bradford City causing a huge cup upset of their own at Stamford Bridge.

He scored on 82 minutes which saw the Yorkshire side go 3-2 ahead, before Mark Yeates made it 4-2 in added-on time.

Halliday has been speaking about that emotional day and has revealed that he missed Jose Mourinho going into their dressing room.

He has said, as per BBC Sport:

“One of the most annoying things about that day was I got man of the match in the game and the press have grabbed me too early after the game.

“Apparently Jose Mourinho went into the dressing room after the game to congratulate all of the boys, which I thought was obviously a real classy touch but I missed all that.

“I also missed an opportunity to maybe do a wee jersey swap with people as well because everyone managed to get in before me. But yeah, I look back with nothing but fond memories in terms of that day. It ended up us getting to the FA Cup semi-final which was unbelievable for a League One side.”

Bradford City spell

Bradford City signed Halliday in 2014 on an initial loan deal from Championship side Middlesbrough and he was a hit at Valley Parade.

The Yorkshire side later made his move permanent and he went on to make a total of 32 appearances in all competitions under former boss Phil Parkinson, chipping in with a couple of goals.

His goal away at Chelsea helped the Bantams get to the semi-final of the FA Cup that season and is fondly remembered by his former employers.

Halliday left Bradford City in 2016 and spent five years at Rangers before linking up with Hearts in 2020. He now has a chance of more cup glory for the Jam Tarts this afternoon.

His ex-club were in action yesterday and drew 1-1 at home to Tranmere Rovers, with his teammate Jamie Walker, who is on loan until the end of this campaign, scoring for Mark Hughes’ side.

They are currently 16th in the League Two table and have nothing to play for with four games left to play still.