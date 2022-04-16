Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has been heavily linked to the vacant Burnley managerial role this week, following the departure of Sean Dyche.

Middlesbrough only acquired the services of Wilder in November last year.

When he took over Boro were languishing in 15th place, but he has since took them to within touching distance of the play-offs with just five games left to play.

He has achieved promotion with every club he has managed in the EFL so far in his career and that is a run that could continue with his current side Middlesbrough, even as early as this season.

But Boro fans will hope Wilder continues at the club beyond the summer, regardless of what division they are in.

He boasts experience in both getting teams out of their respective divisions, whilst also having a ninth placed Premier League finish under his belt with Sheffield United.

So it is no surprise that he has been linked with a job in the top flight again this week. Following the sacking of Sean Dyche at Burnley, Wilder has emerged as the bookies favourite for the role.

The speculation around his future was put to the Boro boss following their 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Friday afternoon.

“I’ve not looked at it. I’m not going to come out with anything in terms of this, that or the other,” he said.

“My head is down and I’m thinking, onto Monday.”

Ultimately Wilder’s full concentration will be on Middlesbrough and finishing in the top six. Their next game sees them host fellow play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday.

They then face Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Stoke City, before taking on Preston North End on the final day.