Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he thought Corey Blackett-Taylor was “a real threat” yesterday.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 3-2 at home to Morecambe.

Blackett-Taylor, 24, played the full 90 minutes for the Addicks and impressed his manager.

His performance wasn’t enough for his side to pick up anything though, despite both Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke finding the net.

Jackson said, as per the official club website:

“I thought Corey was outstanding in that second period there. He’s a real threat, we know that. With his pace they doubled up on him at times, but it’s still very difficult for them to stop him.”

Hit at Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign Blackett-Taylor on a free transfer last summer and initially only handed him a short-term deal.

The pacey winger parted company with League Two side Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season and bided his time as a free agent for a few months before landing himself a move to The Valley.

He has since adapted well to the step up a division from last season and the Addicks’ decision to sign him has paid off massively.

The former Aston Villa man has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the London club and has chipped in with two goals and four assist.

Blackett-Taylor has also seen his contract extended since his move and is now under contract until at least 2023.

Charlton Athletic have nothing to play for now but still have three more games to get through before they can relax for the summer, starting with a trip to Cambridge United away on Monday afternoon.

They then end the campaign with clashes against Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town.

Jackson’s side are currently 15th in the League One table.