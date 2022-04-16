Luton Town boss Nathan Jones says Sonny Bradley’s red card yesterday was the “wrong” decision by the referee.

Luton Town beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 thanks to Kal Naismith’s first-half penalty.

However, they were left clinging on at the end following Bradley’s dismissal on 77 minutes.

The centre-back took down Sam Surridge, who appeared to be clean through, to pick up his second yellow card.

Jones delivered his verdict on the red card decision and said after the match, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“The sending off was wrong. He’s (Surridge) come from an offside position and it wasn’t our player who touched the ball. They’ve got big decisions wrong.

“There was a penalty first half where Elijah’s (Adebayo) cut in and (Joe) Worrall’s arm is right out. A lot of big decisions wrong there.”

Big win for Luton Town

Luton Town needed that win yesterday, especially after their 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town in mid-week.

It leaves the Hatters 4th in the Championship table, six points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth and five points inside the top six with just four games left of the season to play.

Next up for the Bedfordshire outfit is an away trip to Cardiff City on Monday afternoon as they look to build on their win over the Reds.

They then end the campaign with clashes against Blackpool, Fulham and Reading, with the latter two opponents still having something to play for at this moment in time.

Luton Town could now be without key defender Bradley for their trip to Wales but they certainly have grounds for appeal.

He has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term and has been with the club since 2018. The former Hull City and Plymouth Argyle man adds more experience into their ranks and helped them gain promotion from League One in his first year at the club.

The Hatters are now eyeing promotion to the Premier League and have boosted their hopes after their impressive win over Nottingham Forest.