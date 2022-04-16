Barnsley’s Carlton Morris is attracting interest from elsewhere, according to a report by The Telegraph (via Football League World).

Barnsley could face a battle to keep hold of the striker this summer and he is being eyed by some fellow Championship sides.

Morris, 26, made the move to Oakwell in January 2021 from Premier League outfit Norwich City.

He has since adapted well to life in South Yorkshire but could potentially be lured away in a few months time.

Key man for Barnsley

Barnsley swooped to sign him under former boss Valerien Ismael to bolster their options up top and he helped them get to the play-offs last season.

However, Morris is on the verge of dropping into the third tier with the Tykes this term, despite chipping in with a useful nine goals in all competitions.

Poya Asbaghi’s side drew 1-1 away at Swansea City yesterday but Reading’s impressive 2-1 win away at Sheffield United leaves them 10 points from safety with five games left to play.

You would imagine relegation would significantly dent their chances of keeping hold of Morris.

He still has a couple of years left on his contract though so any potential suitor will have to fork out a fee to land him this summer.

Prior to his move to Barnsley, he spent his whole career to date on the books at Norwich City and rose up through their youth ranks before playing just once for their first-team.

Morris gained experience out on loan from the Canaries at Oxford United, Hamilton Academical, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons.