Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has expressed the importance of improving in the summer transfer window after a strong first season back in the Championship.

Blackpool will be more than pleased with their first season back in second-tier football after winning promotion at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The Tangerines sit in 16th place in the Championship, though they have been around mid-table for much of the season.

It even looked as though a late push for the play-offs weren’t out of the realms of possibility at one point, but a poor run has seen them lose ground and drop down the table.

However, manager Critchley knows the importance of not resting on your laurels in the Championship, and he has now expressed his desire to improve his ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Blackpool boss insisted that his side must be improved to avoid being swallowed up, saying:

“The next stage now is how do we improve upon that and get better because if we don’t, if you stand still in this league, then it swallows you up very quickly.

“It is a good base and we’ve then got to find ways of improving and when we’re up against clubs of this size and stature (West Brom) then it’s very difficult.

“But with good coaching, good recruitment, getting the right people in then it can take you a long way. We’ve come this far and it’s now about just making those steps to improve every day.”

Looking ahead

This campaign has certainly provided Blackpool the foundations to build for the future.

There will be financial benefits in maintaining their place in the Championship and it will be hoped that the funds will be available for the necessary improvements to be made before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Before then though, Critchley and co will be rigourously preparing the summer transfer window and bidding to see out the season as strongly as possible. Blackpool have five games remaining, facing Birmingham City (H), Luton Town (A), Barnsley (A) and Derby County (H) before seeing out the season with a trip to Peterborough United.