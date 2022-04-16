Colchester United have reportedly parted ways with director of performance Jon De Souza, bringing an end to his six years at the club.

Colchester United will be keen to leave this season behind them again as they close in on the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The U’s sit down in 20th place, eight points clear of relegation and 12 points off the middle of the League Two table. Looking ahead to next season, the club will surely be looking at some changes in personnel as they look to get back to their previous heights, and it has emerged from Gazette News that one backroom staff member has moved on.

The report states that De Souza, director of performance, has had his contract terminated at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Formerly a coach at Brentford and Luton Town, De Souza had been with Colchester United since 2016, and served as director of performance for three years. However, it seems that he is now moving on from the club.

Another season to forget

Colchester United are heading for a sixth consecutive season in League Two and they look set to finish in the lower echelons of the division for the second time in a row.

Promotion-chasing seasons of years gone by have been a far cry away in the last two years, so it makes sense that the club could look to make some changes before the 2022/23 campaign begins.

Until then though, they will be hoping to end this season as strongly as possible. Before the season’s end, the U’s face Bradford City at home, Newport County away, Walsall at home before travelling to Hartlepool United on the final day.