Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan has urged fans to “stick with” the team after their dramatic 2-1 loss to Peterborough United on Good Friday.

Blackburn Rovers’ play-off bid was dealt another hefty blow on Good Friday as they fell to defeat at the hands of struggling Peterborough United.

Tayo Edun saw red after two bookable offences just 41 minutes into his return, but it was a game short on clear-cut chances for around 75 minutes. It looked as though Rovers were set to snatch all three points though after Ben Brereton Diaz’s powerful finish with 13 minutes remaining.

However, Posh rallied late on, drawing level through Sammie Szmodics on the 83rd before second-half substitute Jack Marriott scored the winner four minutes later to send Rovers home with nothing.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough’s failure to win means Tony Mowbray’s men are still only two points away from the top six, but it’s certainly a morale-decreasing defeat. Following the game, young forward Dolan sent a message to fans, urging them to “stick with” the team.

Here’s what he had to say:

Frustrating day, sorry we couldn’t send supporters home with a win. 4 big games that we must show up for no excuses, stick with us❤️ pic.twitter.com/O2NHQSuuV0 — Tyrhys Dolan (@TyrhysDolan10) April 15, 2022

The final four games

With points to make up, Blackburn Rovers need to get on a winning run, and soon.

Monday sees them host Stoke City at Ewood Park before making the short journey to Deepdale to face Lancashire rivals Preston North End a week later. Mowbray’s side then face a tough test at home to automatic promotion contenders Bournemouth on April 25th and they end the season away at Birmingham City.

Wins need to come fast as they look to avoid being cut adrift before the end of the season.