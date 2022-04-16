Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards says yesterday’s defeat to Barrow was a “difficult day” for his side.

Forest Green Rovers were hammered 4-0 by Barrow in a result that has raised eyebrows in League Two.

Joe Grayson, John Rooney, Matt Platt and Aaron Amadi-Holloway all scored for Phil Brown’s Bluebirds to cap off an excellent afternoon for the Cumbrian side.

They are now three points above the relegation zone with five games left to play.

Edwards reflected on the result after the match and said, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live:

“It was a difficult day for us. I take nothing away from Barrow’s performance. I’ve always been honest when we’ve lost a game of football this season. I’ve always congratulated the opposition and said they’ve been better than us.”

He added:

“It wasn’t a good day for us. If you look at the actual result, you’d say it was a freak result, but if you look at the performance, then they deserved it. They were ruthless in the key moments, and we weren’t. Full credit to them. What we have to do now is react in a proper way.”

Blow for Forest Green Rovers

The scoreline is real sucker punch for Forest Green but they are still in a very strong position as they close in on their first ever promotion to League One.

They need to ensure that the wheels don’t fall off now as they have another potential banana skin fixture coming up on Monday afternoon against 23rd place Oldham Athletic.

Not having top scorers Matty Stevens is a problem for the Gloucestershire outfit but Jamille Matt and Josh Marsh are perfectly adequate replacements.

They need to dust themselves down after yesterday’s shocker and bounce back in the remaining five games of the season.

Forest Green are currently two points above 2nd place Exeter City, who beat Colchester United 2-0 yesterday in the early kick-off in the fourth tier, and are nine points above 4th position Northampton Town with a game in hand.

Edwards’ side need two wins to seal promotion but one more would most likely be enough.