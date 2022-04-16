Former Derby County midfielder Simon Dawkins has labelled the Rams’ 2-1 win over Fulham as a “great result” on Twitter.

Derby County sprung yet another surprise on Good Friday as they came from behind to defeat Fulham at Pride Park.

At half time, it looked as though the Cottagers were on their way up to the Premier League thanks to a tidy finish from Fabio Carvalho which, in turn, would have all but confirmed the Rams’ relegation to League One.

However, Wayne Rooney’s side rallied after the interval and were brought level by Luke Plange after nice build-up play involving Liam Thompson and Lee Buchanan. Then, with just over 15 minutes remaining, more good work out wide, this time from Nathan Byrne and Tom Lawrence, resulted in Tosin Adarabioyo turning into his own net to put Derby County 2-1 up.

The victory saw Rooney and the Rams draw more high praise, with former midfielder Dawkins among those reacting to the display.

Speaking on Twitter, here’s what the 34-year-old had to say:

@dcfcofficial Great result and what a club! — Simon Dawkins (@SimonDawkins87) April 15, 2022

The impossible is still possible

Although arguably just denying the inevitable for another game, the victory keeps Derby County’s faint hopes of staying up alive.

Wins from Reading and Peterborough United mean the Rams are still nine points away from safety with 12 points left to claim, so it would take an almighty effort and a big slip up from those around them if they were to pull off a great escape.

However, the win is another significant sign of Derby County’s determination to never be written off despite their huge 21-point deduction earlier in the season.