West Brom showed some against Blackpool last night. They snatched all three points at the death to grab a 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

West Brom looked to be heading for promotion – or at least the play-offs – at one point this season. This 2-1 win against Blackpool sees them remain 11th in the table on 60 points. With four games left, they are five points from the play-off picture.

It was an even game against a Blackpool outfit also struggling for consistency. West Brom went ahead just before half-time through Andy Carroll (42′) who scored his third goal of the season for the Baggies.

Blackpool equalised early in the second half through Marvin Ekpiteta (53′) to make it a 1-1 game. That’s how it stayed until very late on. With time running out, Karlan Grant (90+2′) nipped in to grab a vital three points for Steve Bruce’s side.

Despite the win, one West Brom man didn’t come out of the game impressing as much as his teammates. That man was Jake Livermore.

The numbers tell their own story…

Jake Livermore has been at West Brom since a £10million transfer in January 2017.

His time at The Hawthorns has seen the 32-year-old defensive midfielder go on to make 191 appearances for the Baggies, scoring nine goals and providing eleven assists.

This season club captain Livermore has made 33 appearances and provided two assists for goals against Birmingham City and Bristol City.

However, as per WhoScored’s match rating, his performance in West Brom’s last-gasp win against Blackpool wasn’t really up to the standard of his teammates.

A measure of this was that he was substituted early on (58′) in the second half. He was replaced by Matt Phillips in what was a likely more attacking substitution. by Steve Bruce.

However, Livermore didn’t pull up any trees whilst on the pitch, hence the low 5.9 match rating. He managed just 27 touches of the ball with one of these being a shot. It was a shot that wasn’t accurate and one that was off target.

On a defensive front, he missed the only tackle situation that he was involved in. He made no other defensive contributions such as clearances or interceptions.

It wasn’t the best of games from the former England international and he will look to bounce back as West Brom take on Nottingham Forest on Easter Monday.