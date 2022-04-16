Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says he was “pleased” to see Luke Plange get back on the scoresheet yesterday.

Derby County picked up an impressive 2-1 win over table toppers Fulham to prevent Marco Silva’s side from sealing their return to the Premier League.

The Rams were 1-0 down at half-time and looked dead and buried after Fabio Carvalho’s opener.

However, their fighting spirit shone through again and they equalised through Plange on 50 minutes.

Tosin Adarabioyo then scored an own goal and that was enough for the hosts to get all three points.

Rooney heaped praise on Plange after the match and said, as per the club’s official website:

“I am delighted for Luke to get back on the scoresheet. We’ve been working a lot on him staying in the middle of the goal and you have to trust that your team-mates will get the ball to you.

“Thankfully he got his goal tonight and he had a bit part in the second goal as well, so I’m pleased for him.”

Key man for Derby County

Plange has made the step up to Derby County’s first-team with ease this season and has established himself as a key player for them.

Crystal Palace swooped to sign him in the January transfer window and he will be heading out the exit door this summer to link up with his new club.

For now though, the youngster will be solely focused on helping his current club pull off the impossible by staying in the Championship.

Plange has been on the books at Pride Park since signing in March 2021 after rising up through the youth ranks at Arsenal.

He has since made 22 appearances in the league this term and has chipped in with four goals.

Derby County are back in action on Monday afternoon against QPR and take on a Hoops’ side who are winless in their last seven league outings.

Rooney’s side then end the campaign with games against Bristol City, Blackpool and Cardiff City.