‘Conversations to be had’ – Portsmouth loan star George Hirst opens up on possible permanent move from Leicester City
Portsmouth’s loaned-in striker George Hirst has said there are “conversations to be had” amid questions on a possible permanent move to Fratton Park.
Portsmouth loan man Hirst first emerged as a promising talent at Sheffield Wednesday, but his potential has struggled to translate onto the senior stage for much of his career to date. However, his loan spell with Pompey has shown everyone exactly what he’s capable of.
The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, with his most recent goal coming from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Lincoln City on Good Friday.
After another goal and another strong performance, the desire for a summer reunion has grown among fans, but Hirst has insisted he has no idea of what the plans are ahead of next season.
As quoted by The News, the Sheffield-born striker said there are “conversations to be had” this summer, but insisted his focus is on on-pitch matters. Here’s what he had to say:
“There’s obviously conversations to be had in the summer.
“I want to put as many points on the board as possible and win as many games as possible. I want to score as many games as possible.
“I guess with any player there could be conversations to be had in the summer when we get to it. I try not to listen to all the talk and can’t really get involved in things like that myself. I let my agent and the club deal with stuff like that.
“I don’t really know of any conversations which have taken place, personally, to be honest. That’s not to say they’ve not been had, though. Maybe it’s one to ask the gaffer about.
“But if I keep scoring the goals things will take care of themselves.”
Hirst’s future at Leicester City
A jump up to the Foxes’ first-team seems unlikely ahead of this season given his lack of experience in either the Premier League or the Championship, but there’s no doubt that Hirst is a promising striker with plenty of time to develop further.
His form in League One this season has shown just that having successfully nailed down a place in the side after finding limited minutes from the substitutes bench in the opening stages of the campaign.
Transfermarkt has no date for Hirst’s contract expiry at the King Power Stadium.