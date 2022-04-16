Portsmouth’s loaned-in striker George Hirst has said there are “conversations to be had” amid questions on a possible permanent move to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth loan man Hirst first emerged as a promising talent at Sheffield Wednesday, but his potential has struggled to translate onto the senior stage for much of his career to date. However, his loan spell with Pompey has shown everyone exactly what he’s capable of.

The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, with his most recent goal coming from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Lincoln City on Good Friday.

After another goal and another strong performance, the desire for a summer reunion has grown among fans, but Hirst has insisted he has no idea of what the plans are ahead of next season.

As quoted by The News, the Sheffield-born striker said there are “conversations to be had” this summer, but insisted his focus is on on-pitch matters. Here’s what he had to say: