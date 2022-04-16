Derby County have been in a battle this season for their Sky Bet Championship survival. That battle continued with a vital 2-1 win against league leaders Fulham.

That win lifted Derby County’s survival hopes and the Rams sit 22nd in the Championship table on 31 points. With four games left they trail Reading and safety by nine points.

Possession was more or less shared in a tight first half but a half where Fulham (9) created more chances than Derby County (3) managed. It was from one of these chances that the Cottagers went 1-0 up through Fabio Carvalho (20′).

The second half belonged more to Marco Silva’s Fulham side. They had more of the possession (54%) and created far more chances (12) than Wayne Rooney’s side. However, Derby County levelled through Luke Plange (50′) and went 2-1 up when Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo (73′) put through his own net.

Here are three Derby County players who impressed as the Rams kept their Championship survival hopes alive.

Malcolm Ebiowei – WhoScored rating 7.8

Young attacking midfielder Ebiowei had earned his stripes before being substituted late on. By the time he’d left the field, the 18-year-old had completed a game-high seven dribbles – five more than anyone else. He also had accurate distribution (78%) and his 18 accurate passes included two chance-creating key passes. It was a performance where he kept Fulham defenders on their toes.

Ryan Allsop – WhoScored rating 7.5

Goalkeepers come in for stick when they have bad games and deserve the plaudits when they have good games. The latter applies to 29-year-old Allsop. In a game where opponents Fulham had 21 shots at goal, Allsop was inspired in making seven saves to keep the Londoners out.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 7.1

Lawrence has been one of Derby County’s most consistent performers this season as they’ve battled against the drop. Against Fulham that consistency was brought to the fore once again. He completed 22 passes as the Rams looked to press for opportunities. He also completed two dribbles, made one tackle and added one clearance and an interception as Fulham pressed.