QPR boss Mark Warburton hailed Ilias Chair after his goal yesterday.

QPR drew 2-2 away at automatic promotion chasing Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers took the lead twice in the game only for the R’s to peg them back on both occasions, first though Luke Amos and then through Chair.

The Hoops have ended their run of six straight defeats but their hopes of making the play-offs are fading away fast.

Warburton was pleased with Chair’s performance and said after the match, as per the club’s official website:

“I thought we had a number of players on-song today. I thought Amos, Sam Field and Andre Dozzell were excellent, I thought George Thomas and Lyndon Dykes maintained shape up top, and Ilias is a very clever player, there’s no doubt about that.

“He will say by his own standards he has dipped of late, but as a team we have dipped of late. You saw today how dangerous he can be, he sees a pass and he is dangerous in the final third.”

QPR’s key man

Warburton has admitted that Chair’s performances have dipped recently but the attacking midfielder showed his quality at this level against Carlos Corberan’s side.

The Morocco international has been a key player once again for the R’s this season and has made 38 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists.

He has been on the books at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since 2017 and has established himself as a first-team regular ever since he returned from his loan spell away at League Two outfit Stevenage a couple of years ago.

QPR are back in action on Monday afternoon against Derby County at home and take on a Rams team who beat table toppers Fulham last night.

The London club then finish the campaign with clashes against Stoke City, Sheffield United and Stoke City.

They are currently 12th in the league table and are five points off the top six with four games left. They have to win every game and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of gatecrashing the play-offs.