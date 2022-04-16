Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has insisted that the club will come to the right decision over the future of out of contract midfielder Joe Allen.

Stoke City signed Allen back in the summer of 2016, and the experienced Welsh international has been a mainstay in the Potters’ midfield ever since.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of this season, there is uncertainty surrounding his future at the Bet365 Stadium. In fact, reports claimed last month that the Championship club are expected to part ways with Allen this summer.

Now, Potters boss O’Neill has weighed in on Allen’s Stoke City future.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, the Northern Irishman moved to praise the 32-year-old for his recent performances, insisting that Allen is the kind of player he loves to worth with. However, he stated that the decision made on his future will be the right one for all parties.

“In recent weeks he’s had some really, really good performances.

“Joe is the type of player you want to work with, it’s as simple as that.

“Obviously we’ll have conversations between now and the end of the season and we’ll make a decision that is right for the club and a decision that we think is right for Joe as well.”

A future at Stoke City?

Allen has remained an important part of Stoke City’s side this season, playing in 40 games across all competitions.

34 of those outings have been Championship starts, and he has played all 90 minutes in all but one of the last 13 league games for the Potters. However, now 32 and with his contract up this summer, there is a decision to make, and it could be a tough one given the years of service he has given the club.

O’Neill and co will have to ensure the decision is best for all parties though, with Stoke City surely determined to improve on a disappointing season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.