Charlton Athletic boss Johnie Jackson says Conor Washington didn’t start yesterday after missing part of this week’s training.

Charlton Athletic didn’t want to take any risks with the attacker and started Chelsea loan man Mason Burstow instead of him.

The Addicks ended up losing 3-2 at home to Morecambe, with Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke scoring the goals.

They don’t have anything to play for now and have three more games to get through before the summer break.

Jackson has revealed why he decided not to start Washington up top against the Shrimps, as per a report by London News Online:

“He missed the early part of the week’s training. He came back and played every minute of every game. I don’t want to lose Conor for any longer period of football. I decided to take that route with him. With three games to play now it gives him more opportunity to be involved for those.”

Charlton Athletic have decision to make

Washington is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

The Addicks have a big decision to make on his long-term future at The Valley and risk losing him for nothing at this moment in time.

He adds more competition, experience and depth to their attacking department and has proven he can score goals at this level. The former QPR and Sheffield United man chipped in with 11 goals in the last campaign and is one behind on 10 this term.

Washington has had a couple of injury niggles since his move to Charlton Athletic though in 2020, including a hamstring problem earlier this year, so that will be taken into account when the club decides what to do with him.

Jackson’s side are back in action on Tuesday away at Cambridge United before finishing the season with clashes against Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town.