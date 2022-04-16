Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is holding off on talks over a new contract at the Stadium of Light as interest from elsewhere grows.

Sunderland’s talismanic striker Stewart’s performances for the Black Cats have seen him attract interest from elsewhere.

Stewart has managed 22 goals and five assists in League One this season, so it should come as no surprise to see other teams lurking.

A report emerged from The Northern Echo earlier this week stating Norwich City, Swansea City and Rangers are all known to have interest in the Scottish hotshot, though stated that there is no indication he wants to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Record, Stewart has put contract talks on hold. The 25-year-old would rather focus on Sunderland’s push for promotion and is willing to wait before making a decision on his long-term future with the club.

A wise move?

Sunderland and Stewart will be determined to avoid all distractions as they bid to make a long-awaited rise out of League One.

Contract and transfer sagas are far from what Alex Neil will be wanting to focus on at such an important stage of the season, so it seems a good decision to shelve discussions over the future for now.

The Black Cats currently occupy 6th place in the third-tier and after their dramatic win over Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday, they are three points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday. However, the Owls do hold a game in hand, which they will play on Saturday against MK Dons.