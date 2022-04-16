Wigan Athletic are back in action this afternoon at home to Cambridge United.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to keep their push for the League One title on track against the U’s.

The Latics drew 0-0 away at Burton Albion last time out and had Newcastle United loan man Kell Watts to thank for that after his impressive goal line clearance in added-on time.

Leam Richardson’s side are unbeaten in their last nine league outings.

Wigan Athletic team news

As per Wigan Today, centre-back Curtis Tilt is out for the rest of the season which is a blow for the ‘Tics.

James McClean is also sidelined at the moment with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Amos

Kerr

Whatmouth

Watts

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Bennett

Keane

Lang

Magennis

Wigan Athletic’s team is oozing with quality at League One level and promotion is in their own hands with five games left to play. They have won a mighty 26 games out of a possible 41 this term and it is easy to forget that they were in a relegation battle in the last campaign.

MK Dons are breathing down their neck in 2nd at the moment and are in action themselves today with a tricky home clash against play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham United have slipped up over recent weeks and are now seven points behind the Latics.

Richardson won’t care about how their rivals are doing as long as his side can keep picking up points, starting with a victory over Cambridge United this afternoon.