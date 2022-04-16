Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has heaped praise on Allahyar Sayyadmanesh after his first goal for the club yesterday.

Hull City beat Cardiff City 2-1 to secure their place in the Championship for next season.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, started up front the second game in a row after leading the line in the win at Middlesbrough last weekend.

The youngster scored after just eight minutes after rounding Bluebirds’ goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and slotting into the empty net.

Lewie Coyle then added a second shortly after and the Tigers led 2-0 at half-time. Steve Morison’s side pulled a goal back late on through defender Aden Flint but the hosts hung on for a big three points.

Arveladze was pleased with Sayyadmanesh’s performance and said after the match, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s always great (when a player scores his first goal). The striker shows up, plays his first game at home (from the start), makes a goal – it’s for him, for his family, for his friends, for us.

“Still different culture, still different style of game but I think he looks quite solid. I think it looks like he’s played already two, three seasons here, which is also very big credit to the players around him.

“He’s a strong boy, his timing is good, he can hold the play, he can read the game. The goal he scored – he read it well, being quick, sharp. It looks easy but it’s not easy to be between the central defenders and goalkeeper, get a good touch first one and then it looks easy, of course.”

Hit at Hull City

Hull City swooped to sign Sayyadmanesh on a loan deal until the end of the campaign from Fenerbahce in the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The forward has taken a while to get going with the Yorkshire, mainly due to a couple of injury niggles and the fact he is playing in England for the first time in his career.

Arveladze’s side will have a big decision to make on whether they want to bring him to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis but based on his past two performances that appears to be an absolute no-brainer now.

The Tigers are back in action on Monday afternoon away at promotion chasing Millwall as they look to make it three wins on the spin.