West Brom boss Steve Bruce reacts to Callum Robinson being booed by his own supporters
West Brom boss Steve Bruce says the booing of Callum Robinson “could have been anybody”.
West Brom fans turned on the attacker after he appeared to pull out of a tackle.
The Baggies ended up winning 2-1 against Blackpool yesterday with goals from Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant.
They are still in with an outside shot of making the play-offs and are five points off the top six with four games of the season left to play.
Bruce reacted to Robinson getting booed after the match and said, as per a report by the Express and Star:
“I think the frustration of the whole crowd base was there in that moment. That is what we have to deal with at the minute.
“This is a club that was in the Premier League last year so the supporters will demand we are at the top and we’re not. That frustration is there for everybody to see and we have to manage it.
“My job is to get that trust back. But I took him off to protect him. It’s never nice to hear. But I think it could have been anybody – in that moment it was the frustration of the supporters which I full understand.”
West Brom spell
West Brom swooped to sign Robinson from Sheffield United on an initial loan deal in 2020 before his move was made permanent.
They were relegated from the Premier League during his first full campaign at the club and he has stuck with them this term, scoring eight goals and assisting eight in 41 appearances in all competitions.
The former Aston Villa man is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.
West Brom have been hot and cold since Bruce took over and the win over Blackpool means they still have something to play for as they gear up for the remaining games.
They are back in action this Monday away at Nottingham Forest, who will be desperate for a win after losing to Luton Town.
The Baggies then end the season with clashes against Coventry City, Reading and Barnsley. It will then be a big summer ahead of the Midlands club and they need to make some changes.