West Brom boss Steve Bruce says the booing of Callum Robinson “could have been anybody”.

West Brom fans turned on the attacker after he appeared to pull out of a tackle.

The Baggies ended up winning 2-1 against Blackpool yesterday with goals from Andy Carroll and Karlan Grant.

They are still in with an outside shot of making the play-offs and are five points off the top six with four games of the season left to play.

Bruce reacted to Robinson getting booed after the match and said, as per a report by the Express and Star:

“I think the frustration of the whole crowd base was there in that moment. That is what we have to deal with at the minute.

“This is a club that was in the Premier League last year so the supporters will demand we are at the top and we’re not. That frustration is there for everybody to see and we have to manage it.

“My job is to get that trust back. But I took him off to protect him. It’s never nice to hear. But I think it could have been anybody – in that moment it was the frustration of the supporters which I full understand.”