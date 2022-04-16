Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has revealed he would be open to a return to the North East one day.

Sunderland signed Ruiter on a free transfer in 2017 following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 35-year-old keeper played for Sunderland throughout the 2017/18 Championship season and played a small role in the club’s first year in League One.

The Dutch keeper suffered a finger injury which kept him out of the squad for a large period during the Championship campaign and the Black Cats ultimately ended up finishing bottom and suffering a second consecutive relegation.

Ruiter was seen as the best out of himself, Lee Camp and Jason Steele at the time, so the injury was a shame for Sunderland.

Now a free agent following his departure from Willem II earlier this year, Ruiter has revealed his desire to return to the Stadium of Light, stating he was planning to fly back to the North East earlier this year before storms disrupted his plans. Speaking to i News, here’s what he had to say:



“I would love to help them back up to the Championship.



“I follow Sunderland every single week. I am desperate to come back – I tried to come back earlier in the year but my flight was cancelled due to the storm.



“Sunderland is a brilliant club, it deserves to at least be in the Championship.”

Despite the on-field issues Sunderland went through, Ruiter clearly bought into the club and has warm memories of the huge support the fans can offer.



Would a deal be a wise move?

Sunderland probably don’t need a goalkeeper, and at 35, Ruiter may never step foot on the Stadium of Light soil again.

Nevertheless, the positive comments from the former goalkeeper proves that even during the most turmoil, some players can’t help but fall in love with Sunderland and their support.

It would be nice to see Ruiter return to Wearside as a fan one day this season and judging by his comments, it may happen sooner rather than later if he has his way.