Coventry City took the short trip to St Andrew’s to face rivals Birmingham City yesterday afternoon. The Sky Blues came back from 2-0 down to take all three points from this all-Midlands affair.

Coventry City’s start to the game left a lot to be desired, with Kristian Pedersen (12′) putting the Blues 1-0 up early on.

Lee Bowyer’s men struck again later on in the half with Gary Gardner (39′) scoring his sixth goal of the season. Ben Sheaf (40′, 45+3′) helped The Sky Blues to answer back, grabbing a brace to ensure the score was level at half time.

Mark Robins’ side picked up from where they left off at the start of the second half with a barrage of attacking play that caught Birmingham City off guard. Michael Rose finally found the breakthrough in the 71st minute, putting Coventry City ahead in what was a miraculous recovery. Playmaker Callum O’Hare (90′) capped off the day with a late goal to ensure Birmingham City couldn’t find their way back into the game.

Here are three Coventry City players who were impressive during their 4-2 win against Birmingham City…

Michael Rose – WhoScored rating 7.7

The 26-year-old has been an important player for the Sky Blues this season and once again proved himself to be crucial today. Rose scored the goal that put Coventry City ahead and was even able to set up Sheaf for his first. The defender’s distribution played an important role in the West Midlands side’s revival, completing 29 passes with a success rate of 71%.

Gustavo Hamer – WhoScored rating 7.9

The Dutch midfielder is another player that has been an essential figure for Coventry City, with his contributions to matches sometimes helping his side to secure all three points. Hamer was able to grab himself two assists, playing an integral role in his team’s resurgence.

The 24-year-old also continued to show that he is an accomplished passer of the ball, making 29 passes with a success rate of 69%.

Ben Sheaf – WhoScored rating 8.7

Sheaf was the stand-out performer in this fixture thanks to his brace, including the goal that made the match all square. The midfielder pulled off two shots all game with both of them finding their way into the back of the net, giving him a shot success rate of 100%.

Sheaf was also accurate with his passing, completing 40 passes, giving him a success rate of 73%.