Birmingham City welcomed Coventry City back to St Andrew’s in their Good Friday match-up. It was a game that saw Lee Bowyer’s side suffer a 4-2 defeat.

That loss sees the Blues 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table and their second-tier status pretty much secured for next season.

The first half was a lively affair that contained four goals. It was Birmingham City who were quickest off the mark, going 1-0 up through Kristian Pedersen (12′).

Gary Gardner (39′) made it 2-0 to the home side only for Ben Sheaf (40′) to quickly hit back to make it 2-1. There was enough time at the end of the half for Sheaf (45+3′) to make it even at the break.

The second half had a lot to live up to and one side managed to maintain its first-half display. That side was Coventry City with Michael Rose (71′) putting the Sky Blues 3-2 ahead. With time running out, Callum O’Hare (90′) rounded off a four-goal comeback for Mark Robins’ side.

Here are three Birmingham City players who failed to impress in a game they had in the bag before losing heavily.

Zach Jeacock – WhoScored rating 5.5

Young goalkeeper Jeacock was always going to have fingers pointed at him with Birmingham City conceding four times. That is the case here with the 20-year-old stopper receiving the lowest rating of the game. On a more positive note, he did make two saves.

Nico Gordon – WhoScored rating 6.2

19-year-old Gordon played on the right-hand side of a back three for Birmingham but didn’t feature for the whole game. He was substituted off on 76 minutes. Whilst on the pitch, his distribution (85%) was highly accurate but none of his 28 completed passes created chances. He did make both his tackles as well as two clearances and two interceptions but it was in a performance that just didn’t spark.

Lyle Taylor – WhoScored rating 6.2

On-loan Nottingham Forest man Taylor didn’t have the best of games in this defeat. He managed only one shot during his 75 minutes on the pitch and that shot was off target. He also won just one of the seven headers that he contested and contributed just one clearance to his side’s defensive efforts.